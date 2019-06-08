FAA: Small plane crashes Saturday at Kissimmee Gateway Airport

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A small plane crashed Saturday at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The crash occurred just around 1 p.m. at the airport on Dyer Boulevard.
The FAA said a Cessna 172 crashed into the grass during takeoff with three people on board.
Officials said the plane was performing a touch-and-go maneuver with an instructor and two students on board.
The City of Kissimmee said there are no reports of any injuries.
The FAA is investigating the crash.
BREAKING: Light aircraft crashed on Runway 15 after performing a touch-and-go at Kissimmee Gateway Airport. Three souls onboard, no injuries. FAA to investigate. Full Release: https://t.co/pqSvp1NIFM pic.twitter.com/G5sXWBMqlx— City of Kissimmee (@CityofKissimmee) June 8, 2019
Update: The city of Kissimee says there were no injuries. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/t3O5izc4OR— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) June 8, 2019
The FAA says a Cessna 172 crashed into the grass at the end of Runway 15 during takeoff at Kissimmee Gateway Airport today. Three people were on board. No word on their conditions. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/gAAhF3ATPH— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) June 8, 2019
