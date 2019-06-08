  • FAA: Small plane crashes Saturday at Kissimmee Gateway Airport

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A small plane crashed Saturday at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

    The crash occurred just around 1 p.m. at the airport on Dyer Boulevard.

    The FAA said a Cessna 172 crashed into the grass during takeoff with three people on board.

    Officials said the plane was performing a touch-and-go maneuver with an instructor and two students on board.

    The City of Kissimmee said there are no reports of any injuries.

    The FAA is investigating the crash.

     

     

     

