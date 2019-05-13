Families searching for answers after flooding of Orange County cemetery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - People with loved ones buried in a west Orange County cemetery are seeking answers after claiming rainwater is flooding the graves.
Several headstones were pictured underwater at the Oakland Cemetery off Highway 50.
Related Headlines
Felicia Dyer's mother passed away three years ago and was laid to rest at the Oakland Cemetery.
Dyer said she was coming to pay her respects on a rainy Sunday when she noticed water creeping up to the headstones.
Dyer said it wasn't the first time she's noticed the flooding.
"I came up in February for Valentine's Day and I saw it was some water, as well," Dyer said. "I thought it would dry up."
Oakland's Department of Public Works first told Channel 9 they weren't aware of the issue, but found that runoff from a recently built road behind the cemetery was causing the problem after their investigation.
The road is a part of a development under construction by Pulte Homes, which told Channel 9 that engineers were sent on site to check the drainage system after being alerted of the issue.
"They need to make this right," Dyer said. "It was just totally disrespectful."
The developer told Channel 9 that they've reached out to the cemetery to see if there are any improvements it can help with since the area is prone to flooding.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}