Family continues to fight for information in disappearance of Jennifer Keese

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family members of a missing Orlando woman are continuing their quest for information.
Jennifer Kesse's family members are asking to see more information from the thousands of documents they obtained from Orlando police about the case.
Kesse disappeared from her condo near the Mall at Millenia in 2006, and police have yet to make an arrest in the case.
Kesse's family has had some questions answered, such as who was a person of interest and how police cleared their names, but those thousands of document pages have raised additional questions.
The family was back in court Wednesday due to some of those pages being heavily redacted and they want the city to fix that. The records are being used by a private investigator hired by the family to find out what led to Kesse's disappearance.
The family's lawyers aren't sure if all the records in Kesse's case have been turned over.
