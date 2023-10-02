Family of firefighter Austin Duran file wrongful death lawsuit against city of Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — The city of Apopka is now facing a lawsuit for the death of one of its firefighters.

A trailer full of sand crushed Austin Duran last year.

He died about two weeks later.

Duran’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday.

His loved ones claim that the trailer doesn’t comply with safety standards.

The lawsuit also claims firefighters, at the time, did not undergo training on how to use it.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the lawsuit as it moves through the courts and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

