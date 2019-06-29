Family, friends gather to pray for UCF student critically injured in hit-and-run crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dozens of people gathered at the Reflecting Pond on the University of Central Florida to pray for a classmate who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash.
Investigators said 21-year-old London Harrell was struck Saturday morning on Napiers Circle and Pasteur Drive near UCF.
People were asked to bring pictures and memorabilia of London to help send positive energy in her fight for her life.
"I feel her tonight in every prayer and every good thought that those have sent their way," said London's sorority sister, Rebecca Kirsch.
The UCF senior was struck just before 1 a.m. as she was walking in a neighborhood across from campus.
She has since been on life support and in a coma. Her father, Mike Harrell, said London may not survive but thanked those who showed up in support.
"Thank you for being here tonight," Harrell told the crowd. "We love you all. London loved UCF. She loved Orlando."
While a crowd gathered to pray Friday night for London in Orlando, other family members and friends were planning to gather to light candles and pray in her hometown of South Carolina.
The driver in the crash, 25-year-old Yousuf Hasan is out on bond and faces sveral charges, including driving while under the influence resulting in serious bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident.
