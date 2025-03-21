Family of late Sen. Geraldine Thompson to join Rep. Bracy Davis for ‘important announcement’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, D-Orlando, will hold a news conference Friday morning.

Family members of late Sen. Geraldine Thompson will join Bracy Davis for what she is calling “an important announcement.”

The event is set to get underway around 10 a.m. outside the Wells’Built Museum in Orlando.

Thompson died in February after complications from surgery.

In June of 2024, Bracy Davis’ brother, Randolph Bracy, threatened a lawsuit against then-incumbent Thompson as he squared off against her in the race for Senate District 15. He accused her of not living in the district she was serving.

Bracy Davis threw her support behind Thompson instead of her brother, noting in a press release, “Senator Thompson’s unwavering commitment to our community and her exemplary leadership make her the ideal candidate to continue representing us in the Florida Senate.”

Bracy Davis currently serves the 40th District for the Florida House of Representatives.

