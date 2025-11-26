Family launches ‘Jolly Good Samaritan Scholarship’ in memory of fallen EMT

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The family and friends of an EMT who was tragically hit and killed in Brevard County have established a scholarship in her honor to support aspiring first responders.

Mary Jolly was attempting to save a crash victim on I-95 when she was struck by another vehicle. In her memory, the ‘Jolly Good Samaritan Scholarship’ has been created to aid those pursuing careers in emergency services.

Donations for the scholarship are being collected through a GoFundMe page to continue Jolly’s legacy of service and dedication to helping others.

To donate to the GoFundMe click here.

