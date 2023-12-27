The family of a local teen charged with manslaughter seeks reduced bond for the holidays

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday, a teen accused of shooting and killing his childhood friend and neighbor tried to get his bond reduced so he could go home for the holidays.

16-year-old Arden Torres is charged with manslaughter for the death of 18-year-old Jacob Farrell.

Only Channel 9 was in the courtroom where the victim’s family got so emotional, they had to walk out.

The Farrell’s 18-year-old son was shot and killed earlier this month.

For the first time since his death, they saw Torres in the courtroom.

“Broke my heart because I watched him grow up with my son,” said Melissa Torres. “I don’t hate him. I don’t just know how to feel.”

Torres is accused of shooting Jacob Farrell in the back of the head.

His bond was set at $100,000 however, his family and attorney argued that was not reasonable or affordable for the teen.

“My client is accused and he’s entitled to bond and due process,” said Mark Longwell who’s representing Torres. If they could pay the $100,000 that was previously set… I have no doubt they would have mustered all resources and had him home for the holidays.

We spoke to the Farrell family moments after the hearing.

“The money issue, I mean, all they have to do is put 10% down and the rest is collateral,” Michael Farrell said. “My son doesn’t get that deal.”

The Farrell’s are neighbors with the Torres family, and they live steps from where they found their son shot.

The judge ruled to keep Torres’s bond at $100,000.

In court, it was stated that Torres’ had prior misdemeanors and felony arrests.

For his current charges, he could be facing a minimum of about 20 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.

