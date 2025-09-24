WATCH LIVE: Family of man who died after rollercoaster ride at Epic Universe to speak out

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of Kevin Rodriguez-Zavala, who died after riding a rollercoaster at Epic Universe, are planning to speak on Wednesday.

The family, represented by attorney Benjamin Crump, is looking to speak around 1 p.m. as they seek answers about the incident.

Kevin Rodriguez-Zavala’s family is demanding transparency from Epic Universe regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

They are calling for the release of maintenance records, inspection logs, and ride video from the Stardust Racers rollercoaster to help them understand what happened.

Crump, known for representing families in high-profile cases, will advocate for the Rodriguez-Zavala family.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the news conference to provide updates on Eyewitness News.

