Family of murdered Edgewater Police Officer hires attorney for criminal and civil help

EDGEWATER, Fla. — The family of murdered Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell has hired an attorney. Michael Politis, with Politis and Matovina, said he will represent the family in the criminal case as well as any potential civil matters.

“I filed a notice of appearance on behalf of the victim in the criminal case,” Politis said. “I’ll monitor the criminal prosecution of the defendant.”

Politis said he will serve as a liaison between the state attorney’s office and the Jewell family. He said not only is he helping the family with the criminal case but is also working to present a wrongful death claim civilly.

“Against the insurance companies that may ensure the Circle K and whatever affiliates or other defendants that I may identify once I conclude my investigation,” Politis said. “What we’re going to try and do is achieve justice for the brutal murder of this wonderful man.”

The Volusia Sheriff’s office has arrested Eduardo Machado, a Circle K gas station clerk, for the murder of Jewell. He can be seen on surveillance video pointing a gun at Jewell. Investigators said Machado shot Jewell several times, reloaded his gun, and kept shooting him, a total of 24 shots.

Machado has already confessed to the murder and a judge granted a motion to have that confession sealed.

Politis said he is unsure if the Jewell family will push to have the confession unsealed but that the defense probably filed that motion to prevent a tainted jury pool.

“It doesn’t mean it was illegal or that it’s not admissible,” Politis said. “It just means for the purpose of now it would be sealed and later on the court would adjudicate of the admissibility of that confession.”

Machado’s arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on October 21st.

