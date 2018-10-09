  • Family of fatally beaten Winter Park teen files wrongful death lawsuit

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - The family of a Winter Park High School student who was beaten to death has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

    Roger Trindade's family claims the city of Winter Park should have made Central Park safer.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall beat Trindade unconscious in downtown Winter Park's Central Park.

    Trindade was removed from life support following a two-day hospitalization

    The suit also alleges that Orange County Public Schools did not do enough to prevent gang violence. 

    The teenagers involved in Trindade’s death and their parents are accused of acting recklessly.

    Simeon and Hall were found guilty of manslaughter and battery.

    Trindade's parents believe their punishments were too light.

    Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall: Charged with manslaughter in the death of Roger Trindade.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories