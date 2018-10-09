WINTER PARK, Fla. - The family of a Winter Park High School student who was beaten to death has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Roger Trindade's family claims the city of Winter Park should have made Central Park safer.
Related Headlines
Investigators said Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall beat Trindade unconscious in downtown Winter Park's Central Park.
Trindade was removed from life support following a two-day hospitalization
The suit also alleges that Orange County Public Schools did not do enough to prevent gang violence.
The teenagers involved in Trindade’s death and their parents are accused of acting recklessly.
Simeon and Hall were found guilty of manslaughter and battery.
Trindade's parents believe their punishments were too light.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}