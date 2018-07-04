0 Family of hawks becoming aggressive, Orange County community says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A family of hawks nesting at the Orange Tree subdivision in Orlando is becoming more aggressive, according to neighbors who spoke to Eyewitness News.

“We have five aggressive hawks living in our oak tree in the front of the house, and they’ve kind of taken it over,” resident Leslie Hanft said. “They’re aggressive. They come down and they try to swoop my little dog who’s in the window barking right now.”

Hanft pointed out the hawks in various trees surrounding her home, telling Channel 9’s Field Sutton they’d attacked her husband on three separate occasions. She showed photos of the man’s scalp after one of the attacks, in which blood was drawn and claw marks were left on his forehead.

A neighbor across the street said he’d seen the birds in his trees recently, too. He said there were others up near the entrance to the subdivision.

“Something really needs to be done, because we have to live here too,” Hanft said.

The Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland looked at video of the birds in question Wednesday, identifying them as Cooper’s hawks, which the center said were likely nesting now.

The center said the hawks are only trying to scare people and pets who might come near their nests, with no intention of hurting anyone. They said it’s unlikely a cat or small dog would be carried off by one of the birds since they only eat other, smaller birds.

Residents in the neighborhood remain concerned, though.

“We’ve got a lot of kids in here, and there’s a lot up by the front gate,” Hanft said. “The school is up there. Kids ride their bikes, and when it is nesting time, who’s to say those kids won’t get attacked? They’re not wearing hard hats or wearing umbrellas.”

Residents are advised to wear hats or shield themselves with umbrellas when going near trees containing Cooper’s hawks. The Audubon Center said the birds’ behavior could continue for another one to two months until any babies begin to mature.



