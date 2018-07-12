0 Family of Lake Mary plaza deadly shooting victim: 'He was just a great kid'

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The family of Daniel Strada, the innocent bystander who was shot and killed last weekend at a Lake Mary shopping center, spoke during a news conference Thursday morning.

The Strada family said they have received a lot of support from the community.

Daniel’s father Joe Strada said his son was well-liked.

Daniel Strada, 28, was out with his friends at a bar in the Colonial Town Park Shopping Center in Lake Mary Sunday morning. Joe Strada said his son was watching the World Cup.

Investigators said Daniel Strada was walking to his car in the parking lot when he was hit by a stray bullet. The bullet was fired during a dispute that escalated between Victor Brown of Orlando and Jorge Vega-Rosado of Orange City, investigators said.

The two men had been asked to leave Grafitti Junktion earlier that morning, officials said.

Deputies said Brown fired at Vega-Rosado, but the bullet struck Daniel Strada, and Vega-Rosado returned fire, killing Brown.

Because it was self-defense, the State Attorney's Office is not charging Rosado.

“He was just a great kid and it's a tragic situation. As a parent, it's the phone call you regret getting. All your life you regret getting that phone call, and late on a Saturday night, we got that phone call," Joe Strada said.

Joe Strada said his son liked to help people, especially when it came to fitness. Daniel Strada’s family said he was an organ donor, so, his organs will help others.

