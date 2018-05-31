Family of man who died after police confrontation in Publix plans wrongful death suit

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The family of a man who died after a confrontation with West Melbourne police officers inside a Publix plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the department, Channel 9 learned.
Donald Whitmer Jr., 45, of Palm Bay, died last week. Police were called to the Publix on West New Haven Avenue on May 22 for a report of a man “acting erratically.”
Whitmer was asked to leave the store, but then came back, so police were called a second time. Police said he was being uncooperative and an altercation ensued.
Cellphone video from witnesses shows officers using a Taser on Whitmer before one of the officers takes him to the ground. The officer's arm appears to wrap around Whitmer’s neck.
Whitmer became unconscious and later died at the hospital.
Officers Jacob Mathis and Kevin Krukoski were placed on administrative leave pending the results of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation.
Police said a preliminary autopsy showed Whitmer had “no gross trauma” to his neck.
According to the family attorney, the family claims a medical examiner has not released any findings.
The attorney said the officers’ actions “demonstrated blatant, excessive force toward Mr. Whitmer, who had not committed any crime.”
