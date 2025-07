LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A family is safe after the Coast Guard rescued them from their broken down boat 30 miles west of Sanibel Island.

Crews say they got the alert early Wednesday after the family’s distress beacon was activated.

Two adults and three children were rescued. No one was hurt.

