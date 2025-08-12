Family says body found in Florida pond is missing North Carolina teen Giovanni Pelletier

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of a missing teen shared a tragic update this week.

The family of 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier from North Carolina has confirmed that he is the person whose body was found in a retention pond in Manatee County last Friday.

Pelletier’s body was discovered near Interstate 75 at State Road 70, following his disappearance while traveling to Brevard County.

“He’s kind. He was funny. He’s really a goofy kid. He grew up with his mom. They grew up together,” said Morgan Hull, Pelletier’s cousin.

The circumstances surrounding Pelletier’s disappearance remain unclear, and his family is still trying to understand what happened to him.

An autopsy was performed over the weekend, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.

