Famous attorney to represent family of man who died on Epic Universe ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — Famous civil rights lawyer Ben Crump has been hired by the family of Kevin Rodríguez Zavala, who tragically died after riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe.

Rodríguez Zavala, 32, lost consciousness and later died at a hospital after suffering multiple blunt force injuries, according to preliminary reports. The family is seeking full transparency to understand the circumstances surrounding his death.

“This tragic loss demands a thorough investigation and full transparency,” said attorney Ben Crump. “A man died after boarding a ride that should have been safe. We will hold all responsible parties to account and fight to ensure Kevin’s family receives the answers and justice they deserve.”

The family is requesting access to maintenance logs, inspection records, ride data, and video footage related to the incident, hoping this information will clarify what happened to Zavala.

The family has requested privacy during this challenging period and has instructed all media questions to Ben Crump Law’s office.

Ben Crump also represented the family of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died after falling from a free-fall attraction at ICON Park in 2022.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group