Fantasy 5 ticket worth $100K+ sold in Central Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth nearly $113,000 was just sold in Volusia County.

Florida Lottery officials said someone in New Smyrna Beach purchased a “Quick Pick” ticket that matched all the numbers in the game’s August 13 Evening Draw.

Those numbers were: 14-18-19-26-31.

Fantasy 5 logo

That top prize is worth $112,856.12.

A Publix store, located at 1930 State Road 44 in New Smyrna Beach, sold the winning ticket.

