Fatal crash involving a motorcycle kills passenger in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 2024 Ford Maverick and a 2012 Harley-Davidson on Saturday afternoon.

According to an incident report from FHP, the crash happened at Lake Pleasant Road and State Road 436 around 4 p.m.

The crash occurred when the driver of the Ford Maverick attempted a U-turn, entering the path of the oncoming motorcycle. The impact caused the motorcycle rider and passenger to be thrown from the vehicle.

The motorcycle rider was transported to ORMC with non-life-threatening injuries, while the passenger was pronounced dead at AdventHealth Apopka.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Maverick were not injured and remained at the scene of the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

