Fatal crash kills three, including a 5-year-old in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people died after a crash on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Kenansville Road north of Yates Ranch Road.

The driver of the truck was traveling the wrong way and in the direct path of a Toyota RAV-4 SUV.

According to FHP, the impact of the collision caused the SUV to run off the road and overturn.

Both drivers were transported to Holmes Regional Medical Hospital with minor injuries.

According to troopers there were four passengers in the SUV, including a 5-year-old and a 9-year-old.

Three of the passengers were including the 5-year-old were pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation.

