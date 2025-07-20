Fatal crash on SR 429 ramp: Honda hits overpass, driver pronounced dead

ORLANDO, Fla. — A fatal crash happened on the northbound State Road 429 entrance ramp from State Road 453 when a 2018 Honda Accord failed to navigate a curve and hit a concrete overpass support.

The 2018 Honda Accord driver was exceeding the speed limit when the vehicle left the roadway and hit the overpass support.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

Authorities are currently investigating the crash to establish the precise details and factors involved.

