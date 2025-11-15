Fatal I-95 crash: Driver killed, good samaritan critically injured

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal accident occurred on northbound Interstate 95 near State Road 46, resulting in the driver’s death and serious injuries to a Good Samaritan.

Troopers are investigating an incident where a driver got out of his vehicle and was hit by two other cars, resulting in his death at the scene.

A Good Samaritan who stopped to help was also hit by a vehicle and airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition.

Authorities are still investigating the crash to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

