Fatal motorcycle crash claims life of 19-year-old driver

LAKELAND, Fla. — On November 1, 2025, a fatal crash happened on County Line Road in Lakeland, involving a motorcycle and a car, which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old.

The Traffic Homicide Unit of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the incident involving a green and black Suzuki motorcycle and a black Nissan Altima.

The crash occurred at 9:54 p.m. when the motorcycle was going north in the inside lane, while the Altima was leaving the O’Reilly Auto Parts Warehouse parking lot.

It seems the Altima traveled westbound across the northbound lanes, prompting the cyclist to try to avoid it by moving into the left lane.

However, the Altima entered the median and intersected with the motorcycle’s path, resulting in the collision.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle, which came to rest in the southbound lanes, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Altima was not wearing a seatbelt but was uninjured, and distracted driving is not suspected.

It is unclear if the rider was wearing a helmet, as one was found at the scene but not strapped on or near him.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

