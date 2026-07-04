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Fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 192 in Osceola County

The motorcycle struck the rear-right corner of the Mazda, resulting in a serious crash

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Crime scene Sheriff's office tape at a crime scene. (Nick Papantonis)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash on U.S. Highway 192 (Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) near Vacanza Boulevard in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of U.S. 192 behind a 2025 Mazda.

The motorcycle struck the rear-right corner of the Mazda, resulting in a serious crash.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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