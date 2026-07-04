Fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 192 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash on U.S. Highway 192 (Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) near Vacanza Boulevard in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of U.S. 192 behind a 2025 Mazda.

The motorcycle struck the rear-right corner of the Mazda, resulting in a serious crash.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing.

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