FDA extends expiration dates on some COVID test kits

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have any expired COVID tests, you might not have to toss those out just yet.

The FDA is urging people to check its website for possible expiration extensions.

The change could mean you don’t accidentally throw out tests that still work.

The latest round of free test orders started last month, and some tests may be nearing their expiration date.

Remember, the expiration date is when tests are expected to perform at their best.

