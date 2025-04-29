Co-Founder of the Orlando Dreamers announces advancement towards MLB in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rick Workman has been named the principal investor for the Orlando Dreamers MLB team, which is advancing towards MLB in Central Florida.

Workman has achieved remarkable success with one of the largest dental practices in the country and is joining the team with great enthusiasm.

Jim Schnorf, co-founder of the Orlando Dreamers, said he committed to backing the push of over $1 billion to bring a team here. He began this journey with the late Pat Williams and from there, a dream was created.

Schnorf said, “We’re making major league baseball as well as obviously the Central Florida community aware that Orlando is now fully prepared to host a team, regardless of what path that is.”

Schnorf noted that they are not actively pursuing the Tampa Bay Rays but have informed MLB that they would be interested in buying and relocating the team.

Channel 9 reported that the Orlando Dreamers proposed a site adjacent to SeaWorld for the potential stadium.

Schnorf continues, “So we’re taking the most possible professional approach, we’re not gonna interfere, we’re demonstrating that we are ready and capable, whatever that path is, whatever that team might be, or if it’s an expansion slot, we’re fully prepared and ready to have a team here in Orlando.”

