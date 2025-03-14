FDA issues voluntary recall on some acne treatments over cancer concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some popular acne treatments have been pulled from store shelves.

The FDA has voluntarily recalled six products from companies like Proactive, La Roche-Posay, and Walgreens.

It says testing showed elevated levels of benzene, which could increase the risk of cancer.

The FDA stresses the recall is being conducted at the retail level.

Consumers are not being told to take any action if they have this at home.

