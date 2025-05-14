FDA looks to ban ingestible fluoride as Florida prepares for removal from public water

ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal regulators are working to take some fluoride products off store shelves.

Leaders with the U.S. Department of Health said Tuesday that ingesting prescribed fluoride tablets can alter your digestive tract.

The tablets are usually prescribed to young children who are at a high risk of tooth decay.

It comes as the Trump administration pledges to reverse the CDC’s recommendation to add fluoride to drinking water.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has pledged to sign a bill banning the addition of that chemical to water supplies statewide.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group