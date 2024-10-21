FDLE cancels Missing Child Alert for Seminole County boy

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Update:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the Missing Child Alert has been canceled for 10-year-old Carter Jourdain.

FDLE said he was found safe.

Original story:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 10-year-old boy out of Seminole County.

Deputies said Carter Jourdain was last seen in Altamonte Springs near the 140 block of Jewel Drive.

Jourdain was wearing a green shirt and green shorts.

According to FDLE, the boy may be carrying a book.

If you have any information about where Jourdain may be, contact FDLE or the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650 or 911.

