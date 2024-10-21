Local

FDLE cancels Missing Child Alert for Seminole County boy

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for Seminole County boy Deputies said Carter Jourdain was last seen in Altamonte Springs near the 140 block of Jewel Drive. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement /Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Update:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the Missing Child Alert has been canceled for 10-year-old Carter Jourdain.

FDLE said he was found safe.

Original story:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 10-year-old boy out of Seminole County.

Deputies said Carter Jourdain was last seen in Altamonte Springs near the 140 block of Jewel Drive.

Jourdain was wearing a green shirt and green shorts.

According to FDLE, the boy may be carrying a book.

If you have any information about where Jourdain may be, contact FDLE or the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650 or 911.

