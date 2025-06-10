FDLE finds deadly officer-involved shooting in Titusville was ‘lawful and justified,’ police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville said a deadly officer-involved shooting in February was found to be “lawful and justified.”

Officers say 25-year-old Tri-Marea Charles was armed with a gun when they opened fire.

The incident happened on Feb. 7, and an investigation into the use of force has been under investigations by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard procedure for all officer-involved shootings.

The Titusville Police Department announced Tuesday that FDLE finished its investigation and found that no criminal charges will be filed.

Police said Charles’ family has been given the opportunity to view the videos of the shooting before they are made public.

The family plans to see the videos on Thursday, and they will be made public on Friday.

