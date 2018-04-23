0 FDLE investigating fatal Orange County deputy-involved shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An accused killer, wanted in a homicide in Windermere, was shot and killed by two Orange County deputies Friday night.

James Bauday, 48, was shot by two Orange County deputies around 8:30 p.m. Friday near Lime Avenue and West South Street in Orlando, officials said.

Photos: Orange County deputy-involved shooting

Sheriff Jerry Demings said the felony unit received a tip that the accused shooter was in the area.

Deputies said they thought Bauday had a weapon, so they shot him.

"They (deputies) gave this individual who they believed to be a dangerous individual instructions and he failed to comply. He made some type of 'flirted' move and they thought he was armed and they shot him and he died as a result of his injuries," Demings said.

Sgt. Bruce Vail and Cpl. Randolph Hovland were the deputies involved in the incident. They have been reassigned to administrative duties for no less than a week, pending an administrative investigation.

Vail has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since 1994. Hovland has been employed there since 1998.

The investigation began Thursday when Elfriede Assendorf was found dead from a gunshot wound in her home at 2721 Ingeborg Court in Windermere.

Read: Woman, 82, gunned down in Windermere home, deputies say

Demings said Assendorf is the mother of the Bauday's girlfriend.

Bauday is also accused of carjacking his girlfriend and tossing her out of the vehicle in the Windermere area.

It's not clear if the man's girlfriend was injured.

There is no body camera video of the shooting; however, a witness said there is cellphone video of the incident. If you have video you want to share of the shooting, email webdesk@wftv.com.

The two deputies who shot the man have been placed on routine administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting. The agency is expected to release more information Monday.

Check back on wftv.com and Eyewitness News for updates.

Watch: Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings gives update on deputy-involved shooting

>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<

Sheriff Demings will brief media at deputy-involved shooting scene. One man taken to the hospital. Deputies ok. pic.twitter.com/SoNVStg3SV — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 21, 2018

PIO responding to Deputy involved shooting. Media staging area at Pine and Terry streets. All information given at scene. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 21, 2018





© 2018 Cox Media Group.