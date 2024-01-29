FDLE issues Amber Alert for 8-year-old Florida girl

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators need help finding a missing Pinellas County child, Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

FDLE issued an AMBER Alert for Alessia Muhaj, 8, on Monday morning.

Officials said the girl was last seen in Clearwater, in the 1700 block of Clearwater Largo Road North.

Florida AMBER Alert FDLE issued the alert for Alessia Muhaj, 8, and Renato Muhaj, 34, of Clearwater. (FDLE)

FDLE said Alessia might be in the company of Renato Muhaj, 34.

Officials called him a suspect in her disappearance.

FDLE also said the two could be traveling in a 2017 gold Kia Sportage with the license plate number EJIJ99.

If seen, officials advise the public not to approach.

Agents want anyone with tips to call 9-1-1 or Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

