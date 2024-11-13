, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a missing 11-year-old out of Brevard County.

FDLE has issued the alert for Jarius Murray who went missing from Cocoa.

Murray was last seen on the 400th block of G Street wearing a black tracksuit.

Read: Orlando police have new unit specializing to those living on the streets

He has a blue cast on his left arm (as seen in photo) and may be carrying a black backpack and a teddy bear.

Murray is black, stands 4 feet two inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds.

Read: ‘It’s unacceptable’: mother speaks out after 13-year-old daughter receives racist text

He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information in his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

Read: Supervisor scholarship fallout: county says budget now has $100k hole

FDLE issues missing child alert for 11-year-old Brevard County boy FDLE issues missing child alert for 11-year-old Brevard County boy

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group