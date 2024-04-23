FDLE issues missing child alert for 2-year-old last seen in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for 2-year-old Rowan Renauld.

FDLE said Rowan was last seen around the area of North Ridgewood Avenue and West Minnesota Avenue in Edgewater.

The child was last seen wearing a white shirt with “Chill Out” written on it, khaki shorts, red socks, and black Vans sneakers with blue stars.

According to FDLE, the child be with Robert Renauld.

They may be traveling in a 2004, white Chevrolet Cavalier, FL tag number BB25IR. The vehicle has no grill plate or hubcaps and has a dent on the left rear bumper.

Robert has a scar on the left side of his nose, FDLE said.

They may be traveling to the Brandon or Fort Myers area.

