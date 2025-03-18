FDLE offers new contact in search for missing Orlando woman Jennifer Kesse

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a new for people to share information to help find an Orlando woman who has been missing for over 19 years.

Channel 9 has been following the case of Jennifer Kesse’s disappearance since 2006.

The 24-year-old was last seen leaving her condo at Mosaic at Millenia complex.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead agency reviewing the case.

Information on Kesse can be sent to the email: orcocoldcasetips@fdle.state.fl.us.

