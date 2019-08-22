FDOT: I-4 Ultimate crews damage bridge beam in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - I-4 Ultimate construction crews damaged a bridge in downtown Orlando during overnight construction, the Florida Department of Transportation said Thursday afternoon.
Officials said the incident happened near South Ivanhoe Boulevard.
Related Headlines
"Overnight, demolition work was occurring on a beam adjacent to this one," said Jessica Ottaviano, an FDOT spokeswoman. "During that work, the subcontractor impacted a bridge beam on the I-4 bridge that was scheduled to be removed in a few months.
Read: ‘Extremely tough decision’ made to suspend search for missing boaters, officials say
The left westbound lane of I-4 in the area was closed so crews could assess the damage, Ottaviano said.
"As a precautionary measure, a shoring tower -- which is a temporary support -- is being installed under the area that was damaged," she said. "The goal is to reopen the westbound left lane sometime early evening, pending work complexity and safety inspection."
FDOT said it is unknown how the incident happened.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.
Read: Tropics watch: National Hurricane Center says system could develop near Bahamas
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}