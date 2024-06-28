FDOT says I-4 expansion in ChampionsGate should finish 5 years sooner than originally planned

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is speeding up a project to help the traffic nightmare on Interstate 4 in the ChampionsGate area.

Crews are adding two auxiliary lanes between State Road 417 and US-27 in Polk County.

FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue said drivers will begin to see relief by the end of 2025, and not 2030, as previously planned.

“We’re all aligned behind that common mission of delivering real infrastructure so that we can preserve a quality of life for Floridians as we continue to grow,” Predue said.

Officials said the auxiliary lanes are expected to be completed by next year.

