FDOT sees promising decrease in traffic fatalities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Once known as the most dangerous stretch of roadway for pedestrians in Central Florida, Orange Blossom Trail between Holden Avenue and 34th Street is undergoing a remarkable transformation.

Following a series of safety improvements, the Florida Department of Transportation reports that there have been no pedestrian fatalities in the area since 2022.

FDOT said hybrid beacons, upgraded signals, brighter crosswalks, and other enhancements have played a major role in the overall reduction of deadly crashes across the region.

“At the end of the day, of everything that we do, it’s the people, it’s the communities that matter to us,” said Loreen Bobo, FDOT’s Safety Administrator.

Only Channel 9 reviewed the most recent numbers with Bobo.

In 2024, FDOT’s Central Florida District recorded 631 deadly crashes—a 15% drop compared to 2023.

“I think we double-checked it just to make sure that what we were seeing is correct,” Bobo said. “But we’ve seen now several years of declining fatalities on our roadways, which is wonderful.”

This year’s decline is especially significant.

It marked the first double-digit percentage decrease in traffic fatalities in at least a decade. According to Bobo, several factors have contributed to the drop — but behavior remains a critical piece.

“We’re encouraging people to put your phone down, stop for the red light, stop for the person in the crosswalk, move over. All those little efforts will help us get to zero.”

That goal — zero fatalities and serious injuries — is the foundation of Florida’s Target Zero initiative. In support of this mission, FDOT launched the Central Florida Safety Strategic Plan last year. The plan unifies dozens of local governments, transportation organizations, and law enforcement agencies.

“250 people from across the nine counties that make up District Five that care about people, and they want them to get home safely every single night,” Bobo said.

Together, they’re working to develop safer streets and drive long-term behavioral change.

Their collaboration continues on Friday, May 9, at the Daytona International Speedway, where the group will reconvene to chart the next phase of their safety efforts.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group