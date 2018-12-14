FDOT to observe traffic at Orlando railroad tracks where trains struck 2 vehicles

ORLANDO, Fla. - Crews on Friday will observe traffic near downtown Orlando after trains struck vehicles in separate incidents Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Shortly after 12:15 p.m., a SunRail train struck the rear of a vehicle that was partially stopped in a crossing at West Colonial Drive near Interstate 4, FDOT said.
Shortly before 1:45 p.m., an Amtrak train struck the rear of another vehicle that was on the tracks, police said.
No one was injured in either crash.
Drivers are required to stop at a painted white line if they do not think they will clear the tracks, FDOT said.
Anthony Galvez told Channel 9 on Thursday he is grateful to be alive after the Amtrak train struck his pickup truck.
"I was honking at the guy in front of me, but he wouldn't go forward," he said. "My dog was with me and flew in the back seat. Poor thing."
Channel 9's Megan Cruz on Thursday evening observed one driver partially stopped on the tracks as safety gates were lowering. A SunRail train passed less than one minute later.
In recent years, West Colonial Drive between North Hughey and North Garland avenues has undergone numerous changes as part of the I-4 Ultimate project, the most recent of which was made to an entrance ramp in October.
FDOT said it has not noticed any issues in the area but it will send an observation crew as a precaution.
Two vehicles today hit by trains at Colonial Drive near Orange Avenue. TONIGHT: we ask @MyFDOT if traffic flow and timing is a problem here, as the area continues to change due to the I-4 Ultimate Project. #TV27at10 #WFTVat11 @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/7tGaTmu2PG— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) December 14, 2018
