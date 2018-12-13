SunRail train hit vehicle stopped on tracks in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A SunRail train with nearly 50 people on board struck a vehicle that stopped on the railroad track in Downtown Orlando Thursday, officials said.
SunRail officials said the crash occurred at 12:28 p.m. on West Colonial Drive near North Garland Avenue.
The southbound train hit the rear of the vehicle as it was partially stopped on the crossing, officials said.
SunRail officials said 47 passengers and two crew members were on board the train during the incident and no injuries were reported.
Orlando police confirmed no medical services were needed and no injures were reported.
The train was released and continued its trip on a delayed scheduled, SunRail officials said.
