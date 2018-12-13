Gunman killed in shootout with deputies on I-75 in Sumter County, officials say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead Thursday after a shootout with deputies in Sumter County, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A person suspected in a Citrus County homicide drove into Sumter County on State Road-44 and entered onto Interstate 75 south, where multiple stop sticks were deployed, deputies said.
The person’s car was stopped on the center median on I-75, where the suspect got out of the vehicle and opened fire on deputies, officials said.
Deputies returned fire, and shot and killed the gunman, officials said.
I-75 south will remain shut down for an indefinite amount of time, deputies said.
The name of those involved have not been released.
