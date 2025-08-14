Federal appeals court orders expedited review of manatee protection case in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A federal appeals court has ordered an expedited review of a legal case concerning the protection of manatees in Florida’s Indian River Lagoon.

The case involves the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which is appealing a decision by U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza.

Judge Mendoza ruled that the department violated the Endangered Species Act by not doing enough to protect manatees, particularly in Brevard County’s Indian River Lagoon.

The lawsuit, filed by the environmental group Bear Warriors United, claims that sewage discharges into the lagoon have led to the destruction of seagrass, a crucial food source for manatees.

This has allegedly resulted in starvation deaths and other harm to the manatee population.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection requested the expedited appeal, arguing that the injunction imposed by the ruling is causing ongoing financial costs and affecting the state’s interests.

The appeals court has set a briefing schedule, with the final brief due by October 17, and has directed that the case be scheduled for arguments as soon as possible thereafter.

