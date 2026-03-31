Crayola brings back Dandelion yellow in Orlando ‘Million Crayon Giveaway’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of visitors gathered Tuesday March 31, at Crayola Experience Orlando to celebrate National Crayon Day and kick off the attraction’s annual Million Crayon Giveaway.

The event marked the start of Crayola’s sixth annual giveaway, where registered guests can build a free custom 32-count crayon box by selecting colors from a wall containing nearly half a million crayons.

This year’s event also highlighted the official return of Dandelion, a yellow shade that Crayola retired in 2017 and has now added back to regular crayon packs.

Visitors who signed up for the giveaway selected their own color combinations, including Dandelion, from a 40-foot display inside the store.

PICK YOUR PACK CRAYOLA CRAYONS (Crayola Experience)

Children also met a crayon mascot named “Dan D,” participated in coloring activities and posed for photos during the event.

The giveaway continues through May 31 while supplies last, with registration required through Crayola Experience. Dandelion-themed activities at the Orlando location will continue through April 5.

Crayola says it produces about 13 million crayons each day, or roughly 3 billion each year.

The company first introduced its crayons in 1903 with an eight-color box that sold for a nickel.

The Orlando attraction, located at The Florida Mall, includes more than 25 hands-on attractions and activities focused on art and creativity.

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