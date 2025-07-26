ORLANDO, Fla. — This week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation celebrates 117 years of service, marking a long history of protecting the American people and upholding the U.S. Constitution.

Over the years, the Bureau has refined its investigative methods, tools, and technologies to combat various crimes. Its collaborations with law enforcement, intelligence agencies and the private sector have also grown, improving its capacity to serve the nation.

The Bureau’s domestic and international presence has expanded, enabling it to fight crimes more effectively both in the United States and abroad. These growths have been matched by increased outreach efforts that strengthen important connections with the communities they serve.

Despite these changes, the Bureau’s commitment to informing, supporting and assisting victims has remained steadfast. This dedication is a cornerstone of its mission and priorities. Additionally, potential recruits can explore opportunities to see what it takes to join the ranks.

As we celebrate this special anniversary, the Bureau is excited to keep evolving and strengthening its dedication to protect and serve. It remains deeply committed to justice and supporting our community, ever-focused on making a positive difference.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group