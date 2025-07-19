Federal government releases frozen funding for after-school programs, Boys & Girls Club

ORLANDO, Fla. — The federal government has announced the release of previously frozen 21st Century funding for after-school programs, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida.

This funding will enable ongoing youth programs to operate smoothly, providing children with the opportunities, mentorship, and comprehensive support they require.

Jamie Merrill, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, thanked the community for their support and recognized the bipartisan backing from elected officials.

We’re grateful for the unwavering commitment of our community and the strong bipartisan support from our elected officials. Thanks to the release of 21st Century funding, we can continue serving our youth without disruption — ensuring they have the opportunities, mentorship, and holistic support they need and deserve — Jamie Merrill, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida

The release of these funds allows the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida and other similar programs across the country to continue serving their communities effectively.

