Federal tax credits aiding 4.7 million Floridians with health insurance costs set to expire

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
ACA enrollment extended Still life of a manual handbook for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act with a stethoscope and prescription medication bottle. The Biden administration announced Tuesday, March 23, 2021, that the special coronavirus pandemic enrollment period for the ACA marketplace has been extended for an additional three months, until Aug. 15. (YinYang/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal tax credits that assist Floridians in affording health insurance will end this year, impacting millions of residents.

The tax credits under the Affordable Care Act help about 4.7 million Floridians afford health insurance.

Mary Mayhew, President of the Florida Hospital Association, warned that losing these credits could make coverage unaffordable for many, impacting access to essential healthcare services.

Many business and healthcare organizations are warning lawmakers about the possible consequences of the credits ending, stressing that it could result in a large number of people losing their insurance coverage.

Critics of preserving the tax credits claim that the expense is too great and assert that the free market will eventually lower insurance costs without the need for government intervention.

