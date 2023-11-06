Local

Federal transportation money headed to Florida

By News Service Florida and WFTV.com News Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than $2.7 billion is headed to Florida as part of annual federal transportation funding, including some money for railroad safety and electric vehicle infrastructure.

The total, up from $2.51 billion in the federal 2022 fiscal year and $2.56 billion in the 2023 fiscal year, was announced Thursday by the White House.

The money is tied to the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The largest portion for Florida, $1.47 billion, will come under what is known as the National Highway Performance Program.

Projects to improve railroad crossings at highways will receive $9.8 million, while electric-vehicle infrastructure projects are budgeted at $42 million.

Funding nationally will total $61 billion in the 2024 fiscal year.

Only Texas at $5.38 billion and California at $5.06 billion are in line to receive more than Florida.

When the infrastructure law was signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021, Florida was projected to get $16.7 billion over a five-year period.

