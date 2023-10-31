County may bring back sales tax hike for transportation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orange County leaders will consider whether or not to bring back a potential sales tax hike to help fund transportation improvements here.

County officials will decide in the next nine to 10 months on whether to bring back a proposed tax increase for November 2024, county Mayor Jerry Demings told Orlando Business Journal. A prior proposed penny sales tax hike for transportation — which would have generated $600 million per year for 20 years — failed during the November 2022 election.

“That conversation is going to continue regarding the merits of advancing an infrastructure sales tax,” Demings said. However, no decision has been made on whether or not to bring it back, only that it will be evaluated, he added.

