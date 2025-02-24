Federal workers address email requests to explain the work they do as deadline approaches

WASHINGTON — Almost all full-time USAID employees are on administrative leave as of Monday.

That follows about 2,000 layoffs in the agency on Sunday.

Now, other federal workers are facing a deadline of just before midnight Monday.

That’s when an email from the Office of Personnel Management says they must explain the work they did last week.

The Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, State, and Energy are telling workers not to reply.

The National Federation of Federal Employees says workers should discuss the emails with their supervisors.

Several unions are vowing legal action.

©2025 Cox Media Group