Feds arrest neighborhood “Santa” on child pornography charges, son kills himself before arrest

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A death investigation and a child pornography arrest has led to disgust by neighbors across a St. Cloud neighborhood.

Federal agents they have been investigating James Cox and his son Henry since late 2023 for producing and uploading child pornography.

James Cox was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges while they found Henry Cox shot himself in the head before the search warrant was executed this week.

This all comes after an investigation began in November 2023, when St. Cloud Police received a tip that someone was uploading child sex abuse material online.

Later, they learned it was of a 12-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl who live in the neighborhood.

In all – the U.S. Attorney’s office says federal agents collected 15 electronic storage devices believed to have belonged to Henry Cox.

On it, they found more than 50 photos or video materials of child abuse.

Some video contained Henry Cox abusing children while other material was recorded of children using a public restroom.

Documents show a lot of the evidence was taken from hidden cameras.

Neighborhood children knew James Cox as “Santa” -- they said he dressed up like him year-round, approaching children.

Channel 9 learned Henry Cox worked in some capacity at a foster home with DCF.

Channel 9 is still waiting to hear back from DCF on what role Henry Cox had with the state and whether he was ever caught or accused of acting inappropriately around children.

It’s unclear if James Cox had a job.

Cox currently being held at the Seminole County jail.

